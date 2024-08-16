Storyteller comes to library

Gray Public Library welcomes back storyteller and performer Antonio Rocha on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 2 p.m. He is a world traveling performer who combines mime and stories. Tickets are required. Call 207-657-4110 or email graylib@graymaine.org for free tickets. The library is located at 5 Hancock St. For more information, go to graypubliclibrary.com.

‘Talented Talons’

Maine Wildlife Park will be teaching all about Maine’s birds of prey, also known as raptors, next month. A biologist from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife will be at the raptor enclosure at 11 a.m. Sept. 15 to discuss the animal and how they are managed.

At 1 p.m., a wildlife keeper from the park will discuss raptors’ adaptations and how the park cares for them. Guests are invited to bring a picnic lunch. The discussions are included with admission.

The Maine Wildlife Park is located at 56 Game Farm Road in Gray. It opens at 9:30 a.m. For more information, go to mainewildlifepark.com or call 822-6460.

Lower taxes projected

Gray is anticipating a significant drop in the tax – or mil – rate. The estimated tax rate for FY25 is $9.60 per $1,000 of property value, a drop from the current rate of $15.18 per $1,000. However, the town’s tax rate will not be finalized until tax commitment, which is expected to occur in September. This projected tax rate decrease is attributable to the recent equalization project undertaken by the Assessing Department and KRT Appraisal.

To learn more, go to the town’s website and navigate to “Departments,” “Assessor” and “Revaluation/Equalization Project,” or call Town Office at 657-3339.

Advertisement

Church supper

The First Congregational Church of Gray at 5 Brown St., will hold a church supper on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 5 p.m. at the Parish House. The building is wheelchair accessible.

The menu includes a variety of casseroles and salads, baked pea and red kidney beans, red hot dogs, biscuits, assorted desserts and beverages. Meals are single-sized and are $10 each; pay at the door. The church can be contacted at 657-4338.

Hazardous waste collection

Gray residents and property owners can bring their household materials to the town sand and salt shed on Seagull Drive for household hazardous waste collection day on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon. Proof of residency will be required.

For questions about the collection day, or any other waste issue, contact transfer station Director Randy Cookson at 657-2343, or rcookson@graymaine.org. For a list of acceptable waste, go to “Government Notices” at graymaine.org.

Copy the Story Link