GORHAM – Cornelia Catherine (Greene) Loughran, 77, of Gorham, passed away peacefully on Aug. 12, 2024, surrounded by her children.

Connie was born on July 11, 1947, in Dorchester, Mass. The daughter of Cornelius and Cynthia (Dionne) Greene, she was one of six children and spent her childhood living on Martin Road in Milton, Mass. Connie grew up with many neighborhood friendships that lasted throughout her lifetime. She graduated from Milton High School in 1965 and went on to work at State Street Bank in Boston, Mass. before moving to Maine in 1973.

Gorham became Connie’s home in 1974 where she proudly lived, worked and raised five children. In 1986, she went to work for the Town of Gorham as the Deputy Town Clerk. In the town clerk’s office, Connie prioritized quality customer service to all community members, keeping accurate historical records, following protocols, and overseeing meticulous election processes. She enjoyed officiating many wedding ceremonies as a Dedimus Justice and swearing in many of Gorham’s police officers, including her son-in-law for several promotions during his career. In 2011, Connie was promoted to Town Clerk and retired in 2013 after 27 years in the clerk’s office.

Connie’s relationships with family, friends and the community were very important to her. She relished helping people and truly enjoyed getting to know the Town of Gorham and its history. It was through her career in the clerk’s office where her passion for genealogy blossomed. Her collection of work mapping her family’s ancestry is impressive. She would light up when telling you about a relative she discovered or a new piece of information she had uncovered!

Outside of work, Connie volunteered for many organizations including St. Anne’s Holiday Fair, Gorham’s 250th Celebration, Gorham Historical Society, Friends of Baxter Memorial Library, Divorce Perspectives, and Gorham Ice Hockey among others.

She was incredibly creative, quickly mastering new interests from sewing and candy makingto calligraphy and painting. Her true passions though were genealogy, gardening, reading, traveling and hosting her friends and family for wonderful parties on Memorial Day, Labor Day, Halloween, and Christmas Eve.

Connie took amazing trips to Ireland, Alaska and Hong Kong, along with numerous road trips throughout the U.S. After retiring in 2013, she took a long trip to visit all her siblings around the country as well. No matter where she traveled, her favorite place was always Ocean Park. She cherished memories from weeks at the cottage, big family trips to the beach, cinnamon buns warm from the store and ice cream at the Soda Fountain.

Family was most important to Connie and this included friends who were like family.

She is survived by her children, Andrea and husband Mike Nault, Rebecca and husband Mark Curtis, David and wife ManChing Loughran, Christopher Loughran and wife Doreen O’Donnell, Elizabeth and husband Derek McDonagh; grandchildren Benjamin, Anna, Olivia, Thomas, Timothy, Tucker and Evelyn; her sister, Cynthia (Phil) Kingsley, brothers John (Betty) Greene, Richard (Becky) Greene, sisters-in-law Joan Greene and Dianne Greene; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers Robert and William; nephew, Mark Greene; and beloved family cat, April.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Dolby, Blais, and Segee Gorham Chapel, 76 State St., Gorham, ME 04038. A private interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery in Gorham.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to

The Friends of Baxter Memorial Library or

Gorham Historical Society.

