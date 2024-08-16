https://www.pressherald.com/2024/08/16/letter-newspapers-should-neutralize-headlines
Letter: Newspapers should neutralize headlines
The Aug. 8 letter, written by Jennifer Morris of South Portland regarding the media’s spin, was right on.
I would love to see my Portland Press Herald become a better newspaper than most. Begin by exploring both sides of an issue and neutralizing those headlines.
Joyce Stowe
York
