The Aug. 8 letter, written by Jennifer Morris of South Portland regarding the media’s spin, was right on.

I would love to see my Portland Press Herald become a better newspaper than most. Begin by exploring both sides of an issue and neutralizing those headlines.

Joyce Stowe
York

letter to the editor
