EPSOM, N.H. – Marjorie Jean (Ormsby) Rines, 91, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at her home in Epsom, N.H.. She was born Aug. 1, 1933 in Brunswick, the daughter of the late Irving D. and Ruth I. (Wyman) Ormsby.

She grew up in Brunswick and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1952. It was in Brunswick that she met and married Elbridge Rines who attended Bowdoin College. They enjoyed nearly 65 years of marriage before Elbridge passed away in 2018. They lived in Rochester, N.H. from 1956 to 2015 where they raised five children and spent their retirement years restoring and enjoying Walnut Grove Farm.

She was an active member of True Memorial Baptist Church in Rochester, N.H. for 60 years where she and Elbridge faithfully served in many roles. From 2015 on, they lived with their grandson, Ryan, and his wife Lisa and their family who provided a wonderfully peaceful, loving and caring home for them.

She was predeceased by two brothers, William D. Ormsby and Robert I. Ormsby, both of Freeport.

She is survived by her sister, Marilyn (Ormsby) Michaud of Augusta; her five children, Glen Rines and his wife Pinky of Hollis, N.H., Marcia (Rines) Kothman and her husband Robert of Campbellsville, Ky., Joan (Rines) Hargreaves and her husband Andy of King George, Va., Dana Rines and his wife Lorraine of Rochester, N.H., and David Rines and his wife Bridget of Hollis, N.H.; and by 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A small private graveside service will be held.

If you wish to express condolences or leave a fond memory please visit, www.lordfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marjorie’s memory to

True Memorial Baptist Church, 21 Ten Rod Rd., Rochester, NH 03866

Copy the Story Link