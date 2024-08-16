WOOLWICH – Michael J. Murphy, 63, of Edward Drive passed away on Aug. 9, 2024.

Michael was born on Sept. 24, 1960, a son of Edward and Jeanette (Atwood) Murphy. He graduated from Morse High School and was employed at Bath Iron Works until retiring in 2021 as a Tinsmith. On Feb. 25, 1983, he married Leanne L. Severt.

He enjoyed ice fishing, snowmobiling, spending time at his camp in Damariscotta, his dogs and cats, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Michael was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Jeanette Murphy.

He is survived by this wife, Leanne L. Murphy of Woolwich; two sons, Matthew Murphy and wife Rachel of Woolwich and Ryan Murphy of Bath; two brothers, Keith Murphy and wife Jody of Woolwich, Randy Murphy and wife Lisa of Woolwich; two grandchildren, Cayden Murphy and Kylee Murphy; many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private burial will be at Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.DaigleFuneralHome.com

Memorial contributions can be made to the Midcoast Humane Society, 27 Atlantic Highway, Edgecomb, ME 04556

