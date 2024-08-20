LEWISTON – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donald Phillip Ridley, 64, to pneumonia on July 30, 2024. Born on Oct. 17, 1959 in Lewiston, Don was a lifelong resident of Litchfield. Don was a beloved son, father, and friend.

Don was a graduate of Oak Hill High School, Class of ‘78, during which time he joined the Litchfield Fire Department as junior firefighter and continued his education within fire services, later becoming a Fire Instructor and EMT. Don became Lieutenant and the Training Officer for the Litchfield Fire Department, serving his town and community for almost 40 years.

An avid cattle puller from a young age, Don could be found in the pulling ring each year at the Litchfield Fair where he served as a director and Superintendent of the Pulling Ring. When he wasn’t in the ring himself, Don enjoyed supporting the fair and pulling community through his years of cheering on and encouraging pullers of all ages.

He was a long time employee of Bath Iron Works, a store manager for Tractor Supply, and worked most recently in sales for Hammond Lumber.

He is survived by his daughters Jennifer Flanders, and husband Jonathan Flanders of Sumner, Michelle Bisson and partner Dez Furbish of Leeds, Heather Ridley of Lisbon, Kaitlyn Ridley and significant other Marshall Adkins of Winston-Salem, NC, as well as sons, Cameron Ridley of Litchfield, Coleton Ridley of Brunswick, Connor Ridley and Carson Ridley of Bowdoin, and stepson Zachary Lavallee of Dresden.

He is also survived by his mother Viola Ridley of Litchfield; sisters Diane Mitchell of Bath, Jean Higgins of Litchfield, and brothers Glen Ridley and James Ridley of Litchfield. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Collin, Taylor, Cyle, Matthew, Samantha, Bentley, Abbigail, and Trevor. Don was preceded in death by his father and best friend, Bernard “Bud” Ridley.

A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 22, 2024 at 11 a.m., at The Litchfield Fair Grounds. Following the service, a gathering with food will take place at the Litchfield Fire Department to honor and remember Don. All are welcome to join us in celebrating his life and sharing memories.

Don’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. We cherish the memories and celebrate the impact he made during his time with us.

For further details, please contact Kaitlyn Ridley at kaitlynridley33@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests that donations be made to Don’s Memorial Pull that will be held annually in his memory

