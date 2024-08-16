TOPSHAM – Rita Joan St. Pierre, 75, of Topsham, passed away peacefully, Aug. 7, 2024, with her family by her side following a long battle with her health.

She was born in Waterville, the daughter of Percy G. and Lillian (Doucette) Smith, on Aug. 6, 1949. She grew up in Waterville and attended schools there.

Rita was a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked at the Regional Memorial Hospital for many years, before going out on her own and doing home health care. She took a lot of pride in what she did as she loved helping people. She treated everyone she met with love as it was her own family.

Rita married her soul mate, Raymond, on Feb. 14, 1993 and the couple made their home in Topsham.

Rita had a love for animals. She had her faithful sidekick, “Bella” who was her special fur baby. She enjoyed watching the wildlife out her windows. Feeding the birds and wildlife was something that gave her great joy. As she got older, spending the winters in Florida was something that always looked forward to doing. For the past eight winters you could find her on St. Petersburg Beach taking in the sun, she loved the warm weather! She always put family first and we will miss her with all our hearts!!

She was predeceased by her parents.

She leaves behind her husband, Raymond; daughter, Rhonda Valliux; granddaughters, Libby, Madison Beck, Olivia Burden; great-grandchildren, Posey and Juliet; sister, Lucilla Bouchard, brothers Huey Doucette, Junior Smith, Robert Smith, stepsister, Pauline Reith; many nieces and nephews; and her faithful friend “Bella”.

