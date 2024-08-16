BOWDOINHAM – Sharon A. Sharples, 77, of Bowdoinham, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Sharon was born Sept. 1, 1946 in Newton, Mass., the daughter of Raymond J. Macusty and Edith L. Moore Macusty. She graduated from Newton High School in 1964.

Sharon instilled in her family the value of hard work, and she was a believer in the power of a local community store to bring people together. She was the long-time owner of The Bowdoinham Country Store, and she later spent many years running The Bowdoin Center Store. She continued to support small business with many years of devoted patronage of the Buxton Mini Mart, where she got her morning coffee while visiting family in Buxton. Sharon also worked for Gates in Auburn where she made many dear friends and from where she retired in 2012.

Sharon’s greatest joy was her family. After raising her four children, Sharon assumed her infamous title “Nanny” or “Nana” to her grandchildren and to all of their friends, neighbors, and loved ones for whom she became “Nanny” too. Nanny was an avid reader, a proud “leftie,” and she enjoyed playing games of Scrabble, checkers, Parcheesi, Rumikub, Uno, and Words with Friends. She loved to laugh, tease, and make a sassy joke, and she always enjoyed her black coffee with an apple fritter or slice of blueberry loaf.

Sharon is survived by her children, Kim Bowie, Kurt Sharples (Anita), Stanley Sharples Jr. (Karen), and Lewis Sharples; her grandchildren, Marissa Bowie, Jacob Sharples, Lauren Sharples, Caitlyn Sharples, Scott Sharples, Ryan Sharples, and Tommy Sharples; sister-in-law and friend, Ellie Macusty; dear friend, Carol Wilson DelRossi; “her Lady” canine companion; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her older brother, Frank R. Macusty of Eastham, Mass.

A celebration of life will be held at Merrymeeting Hall Community Center in Bowdoinham on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. The family would like to thank the Oncology team at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and Mid Coast Hospital for their loving care.

Arrangement are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local library in Sharon’s honor.

Copy the Story Link