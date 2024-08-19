The Inn Along the Way in Damariscotta is hosting its third Summer 2024 Community Conversation on the topic of “Social Drivers of Health: How Your Environment Affects Your Health” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Long Barn at Chapman Farm, 741 Main St.
This interactive panel discussion focuses on social drivers of health. Also known as social determinants of health, these drivers are conditions in the places where people live, learn, work and play that affect a wide range of health and quality-of-life risks and outcomes. Factors such as how safe a person’s neighborhood is, the district they’re in and access to healthy food can help explain why some people are healthier than others. They also show us why some populations and communities experience poorer health outcomes and are at higher risk for other health challenges.
According to the Robert Johnson Woods Foundation, up to 80% of health outcomes are influenced by non-clinical factors, such as access to nutritious food, reliable transportation, quality housing and financial stability. However, as explored in Elvance Health’s 2021 report “Driving Our Health: A study exploring health perceptions in America,” nearly half (46%) of Americans are unaware of the concept of social drivers of health.
Addressing these evolving issues involving the social drivers of health will be the following panelists: Garrett Martin, president and CEO Maine Center for Economic Policy; Anni Pat McKenney, director, Coulombe Center for Health Improvement; Larissa Hannan, director, Healthy Lincoln County; and moderator Dr. Jody Telfair-Richards, PhD.
