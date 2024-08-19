Maine Technology Institute

clients make Inc. 5000 list

Seven clients of Maine Technology Institute have been included in the latest Inc. 5000 list, based on revenue growth over the past three years. Among the companies listed were No. 861, Camp Tek Software, Portland, 579% growth; No. 1,005, Defendify, Portland, 509% growth; No. 1,595, HistoryIT, South Portland, 325% growth; No. 1,982, VETRO, Portland, 263% growth; No. 2,938, ATX Advisory Services, Biddeford, 172% growth; and No. 2,740, Tilson Technology Management, Portland, 125% growth. Fourteen Maine companies in all were included on the list, according to a press release from MTI, representing the creation of more than 3,000 new jobs.

SMAA classes offered on

balance, preventing falls

The Southern Maine Agency on Aging is offering two evidence-based programs that have proven success in reducing the incidence of falls in older adults, according to a press release. Classes and workshops will begin in September.

Tai Chi for Health and Balance is a 20-session class that helps to improve mobility, breathing and relaxation that almost anyone can learn. A Matter of Balance is an 8-session workshop with discussion-based strategies for reducing falls with exercises to improve strength and balance. Register at smaaa.org/events, or by calling Agewell at 396-6578. Class sizes are limited, and preregistration is required.

In-person Introduction to Tai Chi for Health and Balance classes are offered in South Portland from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays, in Scarborough from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, in Westbrook from 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, in Old Orchard Beach from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and in Kennebunkport from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.

Virtual Tai Chi Deepening classes will take place on Zoom from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In-person A Matter of Balance workshops are scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon in South Portland on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, in Portland from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and in Gorham from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

Get support dealing with

death through GriefShare

GriefShare is a safe, loving, accepting, and informational faith-based support group for people who have experienced the death of a loved one. At GriefShare people will find encouragement, comfort, and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member, or friend. GriefShare is an opportunity for those who have experienced loss to be around people who understand what they are feeling.

The next 13-week session will begin Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at United Baptist Church, 318 Main St., Saco. Each session will include a video and discussion. Call the church at 283-3411 or visit griefshare.org to register for the group. The cost for the 13 week series is $20 which includes the workbook.

Biddeford wins $2,000

WinterKids grant

Biddeford Parks and Recreation is one of WinterKids recipients of its Downhill 24 Outdoor Fund. This year’s grants, totaling $25,000, will go to 10 organizations across Maine. These grants are aimed at promoting outdoor activities and encouraging children to stay active throughout the year.

Biddeford is one of the top three winners in the Maine Parks & Recreation Category. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department plans to use its $2,000 grant to offset the cost of ski programming to make it more accessible to children of all socioeconomic backgrounds, &/or purchase additional equipment for seasonal outdoor recreation that would allow more children to participate in water programing.

The two other top winners in this category are: Eustis/Stratton Recreation Department in Stratton and Easton Recreation in Easton.

The top three winners in the Maine 501(c)(3) Nonprofits Category are: Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine, Inc. in Bangor; Saddleback Maine Community Corps in Rangeley; and Big Rock in Mars Hill.

The top three winners in the Maine Public Schools Category are: Oak Hill, Gray New Gloucester, and Lisbon High Schools and Middle Schools in Wales; Noble Middle School in Berwick; and Dirigo Elementary School in Peru.

Saco 2024 Spirit of America

Award winner recognized

Saco Mayor Jodi MacPhail and the City Council presented Ernest Merritt III with Saco’s 2024 Spirit of America Award to recognize his valuable contributions to the community, according to the city’s newslettr.

Merritt, well known for his artisan woodworking skills, started crafting customized canes for the City of Saco in 2015, gifting them to Saco’s oldest citizens. He has also donated approximately 100 canes to those in need.

For the past 16 years, Merritt has volunteered as a facilitator for the Chronic Pain Support Group of Southern Maine. He often works on a volunteer basis with doctors, researchers and medical professionals to advocate for community members living with chronic pain.

Public input sought on

Saco’s Transportation Master Plan

Saco’s Transportation Master Plan is best described as a “mini comprehensive plan” focused on how community members use the city’s streets as drivers, walkers, and bicyclists, according to the city newsletter. The plan divides different sections of the city into smaller corridors to study needs and improvements that will be needed now and into the future. The plan will also inform growth needs and help the city plan for larger infrastructure investments. Over the next year, the will be engaging the community in discussions about this study, led by Saco’s Planning and Public Works departments.

City officials are looking for residents’ input by completing a brief online survey. The online survey can be found at tinyurl.com/2hvenjzr. It will be open and available until Sept. 6

Saco climate plan public

comment period open

The public comment period on Saco’s Climate Adaptation & Action Plan is open until August 21.

A Climate Adaptation & Action Plan identifies areas of a community that are vulnerable to climate-related changes like stronger storms and hotter temperatures and develops solutions to mitigate and adapt to impacts of these events. Saco’s Climate Adaptation & Action Plan includes a vulnerability assessment, a greenhouse gas assessment, and a strategy matrix that will be used to plan a sustainable path for the city’s future, according to the city newsletter.

To review the plan, go to the website sacomaine.org/climate and send any feedback to planning@sacomaine.org.

