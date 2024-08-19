The right lane of southbound Interstate 95 in Augusta will be closed to traffic for several hours Monday night for emergency repairs to a bridge joint.

The “failing bridge joint” is on a bridge that carries traffic over Bond Brook Road, between Exits 112 and 109, the Department of Transportation said on Monday.

Paul Merrill, public information officer for MaineDOT, said that the lane closure would likely be in effect “through the evening commute” but that work should be completed by the morning commute.

Merrill said he did not have additional information about what caused the damage or how it was detected, but he shared a photo that showed a strip of cracked pavement that was partially chipped away at the bridge joint.

