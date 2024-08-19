A section of Read Street in Portland will be closed Wednesday and a stretch of Brighton Avenue will be closed Thursday to accommodate railroad crossing work, the city announced Monday.

Read Street will be closed between the Canco Road and Bell Street intersections from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vehicle traffic, including emergency vehicles, will be completely prevented from using the roadway, city spokesperson Jessica Grondin said.

Traffic will be detoured via Walton Street and Forest Avenue. She said the track work is being completed by a private contractor.

On Thursday, Brighton Avenue at St. John Street also will be closed to all traffic between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic will be rerouted onto the northern side streets.

