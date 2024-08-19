ASHBURN, Va. — Jayden Daniels has been selected as the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders.

Coach Dan Quinn declared Daniels the starter Monday after two preseason games and a couple of joint practices. Daniels was 12 of 15 for 123 yards at the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Daniels, the No. 2 pick out of LSU, was always expected to be Washington’s Week 1 QB, but Quinn did not want to make that decision before seeing how the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner would handle training camp. Daniels handled it as well as could be expected with help from veteran Marcus Mariota.

“He went through the whole thing,” Quinn said. “He didn’t miss a beat. He hit all the targets we put in front of him. He’s ready and he’s earned the right to do that.

The Commanders open the regular season Sept. 8 at Tampa Bay.

JETS: Receiver Mike Williams, who was activated from the physically unable to perform list Aug. 7, has since been participating in individual drills at practice and running routes on the side. He said he’s feeling good and has his sights set on clearing another hurdle in his return from a torn ACL.

“I think next week I’m going to be doing some team (drills),” Williams said. “Just getting in the rhythm of doing things with the team, and lining up and going through some plays.”

CHIEFS: The team expects to have All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, starting right guard Jawaan Taylor and All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney on the field when it opens the regular season Sept. 5 against Baltimore.

Jones and Taylor have been dealing with shoulder injuries, and Thuney is coming back from a torn pectoral muscle.

BILLS: Buffalo faces the prospect of limping into the regular season with a mounting number of injured players, who now include receivers Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, safety Damar Hamlin and backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Coach Sean McDermott listed all four as being week to week. McDermott declined to specify which players in saying there is concern some are in jeopardy of missing the Sept. 8 season opener against Arizona.

VIKINGS: Defensive back Stephon Gilmore signed after agreeing Sunday to a one-year, $10 million contract with $7 million guaranteed.

Gilmore, a five-time Pro Bowl pick and 2019 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, joined his fifth team in the past five seasons.

FALCONS: Rookie quarterback Michael Pennix Jr. has played in one preseason game, and that’s enough for Coach Raheem Morris.

“You’ve seen the amount of reps that Michael’s been able to get without really taking away from our starter,” Morris said. “He’s got a huge amount of reps versus our starting defense. And I feel really good about where he’s going and what he’s going to develop.”

CHARGERS: For Coach Jim Harbaugh, the return of quarterback Justin Herbert to practice for the first time since July 31 after injuring the plantar fascia in his right foot was a moment so uplifting it should have come with the “Voices of Angels.”

Harbaugh noted Herbert looked great displaying his arm talent and pinpoint accuracy without any signs of a drop-off. “I thought music should be playing,” Harbaugh said.

RAVENS: Baltimore sportscaster Gerry Sandusky apologized for his criticism of the two-person chain gang, which marks the down and distance with a set of bright orange markers 10 yards apart.

“We have the technology to put a GPS tracker on Mars, but we still use a bunch of older guys on the sideline with sticks to measure whether a ball carrier got a first down or not,” Sandusky said.

After the measurement, as the TV cameras focused on one of the members of the chain gang running back to the sideline, Sandusky said, “It just seems absurd that in a game where they have GPS trackers on player’s shoulder pads, 19 levels of algorithms to measure everything in the NFL we still use guys with glasses who are no longer what you’d call physically fit trotting out a pair of sticks.”

