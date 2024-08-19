If you’re a sci-fi fan or just love the sound of the historic Kotzschmar organ, this is the show you’ve been looking for.

Portland municipal organist James Kennerley will be playing an evening of outer-space-themed pieces that will put listeners right into orbit on Sept. 14.

The Cosmic Kotzschmar show includes a recently transcribed version of Holst’s “The Planets,” written in the 1910s and based on astrology.

Composer Hans Zimmer’s “Interstellar” suite from the 2014 film is also part of the show.

But the most recognizable music you’ll hear is from “Star Wars,” by John Williams. There are few pieces more thrilling and universally loved than the main theme from the film, along with the foreboding “The Imperial March (Darth Vader’s Theme).”

The show will also feature the solo composition “Experience” by Ludovico Einaudi, newly transcribed for organ.

During the entire evening, video projections of outer space be will shown, so you can leave earth, if only for a few hours.

Tickets for Cosmic Kotzschmar are $8 (terrace), $33 (orchestra, grand tier) or pay-what-you-can. Purchase them at porttix.com.

