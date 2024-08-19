Priscilla “Prilla” Coffin, born Feb. 22, 1945, passed away on July 22, 2024. She is lovingly remembered by her children, Benjamin Bradway and Jennie “Alison” Bradway; her longtime partner, Vivianne Holmes; and her grandson, Rowan Dulfer.

Prilla was a resident of the Arundel area since 1998, and of Andover, Massachusetts, since 1970. She was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire and grew up in Newbury, Massachusetts. Prilla was a founding member of the Foundation for Faces of Children, an admissions counselor at Merrimack Community College and the Maine School of Science and Mathematics, as well as a Maine State Vocational Rehabilitation counselor. She was a strong advocate for patients and a dedicated supporter of educational opportunities for all, regardless of circumstance or walk of life.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

If friends or family desire a memorial donation can be made to Wabanaki Reach, www.wabanakireach.org/.

To share memories or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit, www.dobsonfuneralservices.com.

Copy the Story Link