Reverend Charles Barry Wood, known to most as Barry, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 10, 2024, with his beloved wife of 55 years by his side. He was born on Nov. 6, 1942, and served as a United Methodist Minister in the Southern New England Annual Conference for 39 years.

He began serving in East Douglas, Massachusetts (1969-1977) where he also served as selectman. His appointments in Massachusetts included Milford UMC (1977-1982), Old South UMC Reading (1982-1987), and Epworth UMC Worcester (1987-2006).

Barry was a devoted son, husband, father, and grandfather. His warmth and kindness touched countless lives as well as his gift to gab. He loved to tease people but that was his way of showing how much he liked them. He was a strong leader and had the talent to encourage people to work well together. He always made it fun.

He lived his Christian values by always helping others and giving back to the community. A few of his accomplishments were developing a Puppet Ministry in several of the churches he served. He also led several Puppet Camps at Camp Aldersgate in Rhode Island where he was active in their committee work and getting scholarships for youth.

Barry was particularly proud of starting a Free Medical Program with Dr. Paul Hart of Epworth UMC and supporting an Economic Ministry in Salem, Maine. The medical program provided essential care and prescriptions to people who had no health insurance for free, extending and comforting the lives of many. There are now about six more of these programs in Worcester. Barry’s commitment to the Economic Ministry in Salem was demonstrated through several work camps to the mission and bi-annual truck loads of clothing collected from churches in Worcester.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Esther Wood, and his sister Barbara Cornibert.

He is survived by his loving wife Constance; three children, Christopher and his wife Livia, Craig, and Charles; and his cherished grandchildren, Catherine and Livia. He is also survived by his brother, William Wood and his wife Ruth Wood.

There will be a private graveside service on Aug. 26. A Celebration of his life will be held on Sept. 14, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Church on the Cape, 3 Langsford Road, Kennebunkport, ME 04046.

His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, you may send donations in his memory to Helen Pinkham, Director, United Methodist Economic Ministry, 1458 Salem Road, Salem Township, 04983.

