A new policy approved by York County Commissioners allows most nonunion York County government employees to work their 40-hour schedule over four, 10-hour days instead of five, 8-hour days, if they so choose.

Proponents say it is a policy that offers a greater work-life balance for those who choose that option, while still having county offices fully open to the public during regular business hours Monday through Friday.

The schedule could expand to other departments. While some unionized employees like patrol deputies already work a non-traditional schedule, talks with other unionized personnel have commenced.

The policy approved by county commissioners went into effect July 1.

A small trial of nonunion employees took place earlier this year.

Among those taking part in the trial were Logan Corliss, the assistant to the finance director, and finance generalist Christina Hotaling.

“It increases productivity – you’ve got a goal,” said Corliss. “And there’s no impact to the public.”

“It feels good,” said Hotaling of the ability to work 10 hours a day – in her case, Tuesday through Friday.

Corliss works her four, 10-hour days Monday through Thursday.

“I enjoy it. I like to have a day for chores and medical appointments, a relax day and a family day,” she said. “I think it’s a perfect balance.”

Corliss said the extra day has meant she is more productive at home, which in turn correlates to more productivity at work.

“I am feeling less burn out and feel like this has been working very well for our department,” she said.

Both women had previously been employed in banking, where working Monday through Friday and some Saturdays was the norm, and there was little flexibility. Corliss joined York County government three years ago, Hotaling, a year ago.

The prospect of a four-day work week has been talked about for some time. Deputy County Manager and Human Resources Director Linda Hutchins-Corliss said she looked at how four-day weeks were implemented in other Maine-based governments and found many closed one weekday.

“I didn’t see that as an option,” Hutchins-Corliss said. She and other employees knew county offices should be open five days a week, and noted that Cumberland County government is open five days – officials there chose to split the staff between a Monday-Thursday schedule and a Tuesday- Friday schedule.

The matter of work week length has also come up in interviews with prospective employees, Hutchins-Corliss told York County Commissioners when they discussed the proposal in May. She said a four-day week is attractive to those considering county employment, and also helps the county retain existing employees.

As well, with some employees in departments like Human Resources choosing the four-day, 10-hour schedule, employees who work different shifts – like patrol deputies and jail corrections staff – would have more opportunity to meet with HR personnel.

Human Resources Manager Chrstine Bean, who chose the four, 10-hour day option, said some jail corrections officers and others from the sheriff’s office have stopped by to consult her about various matters or get questions answered because she is there beyond hours typically worked during a five-day schedule.

Bean said having a third day off during the week helps her manage stress and gives her more time to spend with family and complete tasks like banking, medical appointments, and the like.

“All around it makes me feel happier and healthier,” said Bean, adding having the extra time “has been huge.”

David Nalchajian, the county’s ARPA Financial Project Manager, said he’s seen multiple benefits working four, 10- hour days instead of a standard five-day work week. He drove 488 fewer miles to and from work in the first month – which translated into about $42 saved in gas, and a smaller carbon footprint.

There are other benefits: “It has allowed me a greater sense of work-life balance as I have more opportunity to get errands run during normal business hours,” rather than on Saturdays, when time is limited, he said.

At the May meeting, York County Commissioner Richard Clark pointed out a couple of advantages of a four, 10-hour day schedule, though he noted some employees may choose to stay with the traditional five-day work week for a variety of reasons.

“A four-day work week is more humane,” said Clark. “And it is a hiring tool.”

At a subsequent meeting in June, Commissioner Justin Chenette said he supported the policy but believed department heads should be working five-day weeks, noting their supervisory roles.

Hutchins-Corliss noted that departments have leaders and a deputy.

In the end, the three commissioners present at the June session – Clark, Chenette and Chair Richard Dutremble – approved the policy with the provision that the county manager and deputy county manager each take a different day off if they choose a four-day schedule, and that management report back to the board on the new policy Dec. 4.

