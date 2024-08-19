Michael Zeytoonian, left, of Biddeford, Zareh DerHagopian of Falmouth, and Anthony Barsamian, right, of Scarborough, grill chicken and beef filet kebabs at a picnic Aug. 18 celebrating Armenian culture. The picnic was organized by the Armenian Cultural Association of Maine, and featured the Maine Kef (Middle Eastern) Ensemble, which provided live music for the event.Carol Coultas / The Forecaster
Armenians from all over Maine gathered Aug. 18 at Winslow Park in South Freeport to celebrate their culture with food, music and dancing.Carol Coultas / The Forecaster