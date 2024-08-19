Michael Zeytoonian, left, of Biddeford, Zareh DerHagopian of Falmouth, and Anthony Barsamian, right, of Scarborough, grill chicken and beef filet kebabs at a picnic Aug. 18 celebrating Armenian culture. The picnic was organized by the Armenian Cultural Association of Maine, and featured the Maine Kef (Middle Eastern) Ensemble, which provided live music for the event. Carol Coultas / The Forecaster

Armenians from all over Maine gathered Aug. 18 at Winslow Park in South Freeport to celebrate their culture with food, music and dancing. Carol Coultas / The Forecaster

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
American Journal News, Courier News, Forecaster News, freeport maine, kennebunk post news, Leader News, Northern Forecaster news, Post News, Sentry News
Related Stories
Latest Articles