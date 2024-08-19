High school sports are back.
Monday marked the first day fall sports teams could start practicing, and a few squads got a (super) early jump on the season with midnight sessions.
The Varsity Maine team was up and at ’em, too, with video highlights and interviews from Morse, Winthrop and Edward Little.
Videos by Lee Horton, Cooper Sullivan and Mike Mandell.
We’ll have you covered all week with plenty more video and stories, so stay tuned.
