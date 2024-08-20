The homemade lemonade I loved when I was a youngster has given way to this deliciously tart and oh-so-revitalizing lemon refresher. This drink can be served as a mocktail for grownups (it probably won’t be sweet enough for the kiddos), and if you want to add a shot of vodka or gin for a little kick, I encourage you to do so. Either way, it’s the perfect beverage for a humid August afternoon.

I recently made the refresher and garnished it with blueberries and mint, but I have also used edible flower petals such as rose, lavender and violets. Other options for garnish include blackberries, strawberries, raspberries and even basil leaves.

A tall, icy glass of this libation goes very well with one of the five concoctions you can create with the combined garden goodness to be found below in “Summer Vegetables Five Ways.” Using this recipe as a guide, it doesn’t matter if you add, subtract, multiply or divide. You get to decide whether to add the herbs that will devise your snack or meal so you are transported to south of the border or to the hills of Tuscany.

Salsa for chips, gazpacho served with corn bread, vegetable smoothies, bruschetta piled on to garlic toast and chunky (or smooth) sauce for pasta all await with this basic recipe and a change-up of herbs. Why not make a big batch of the base, chop your herbs and get ready to try all five ways?

Lemon Refresher

• 7 lemons, divided

• 1 cup sugar

• 6 1/3 cups water

• Tonic water for serving

• Mint sprigs

• Berries

Scrub all the lemons with a bit of salt and water to get them really clean.

Slice 3 of the lemons and place in a large saucepan. Juice 3 more lemons and add this juice to the lemon slices in the pan. Add sugar and water. Bring to a boil then simmer for 15 minutes. Strain into a container and chill.

When ready to serve, place ice in glasses and fill halfway with tonic water. Shake the refresher with ice cubes in a cocktail shaker then add to the tonic and ice.

Slice the remaining lemon to use for garnish and add mint sprigs and a few berries. Yield: 6 servings

Summer Vegetables Five Ways

• 3-4 large tomatoes or 2 pints cherry tomatoes, finely diced

• 1 colored pepper, finely diced

• 1 green pepper, finely diced

• 2-3 medium jalapeños, finely diced

• 3 stalks celery, finely diced

• 1 medium cucumber, diced

• 1/2 small red onion or 4 scallions, finely diced

• 3 cloves garlic or garlic scapes, finely diced

• 1 medium zucchini, shredded

• Juice of 1 lemon or 2 limes*

• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

• 2 handfuls baby kale, finely julienned, optional

• 1 cup chopped black olives, optional

• Herbs of your choice, finely snipped**

Chop all the vegetables and herbs into a large bowl. Stir in salt and citrus juice. Let stand at room temperature to serve within a couple of hours or store in the refrigerator to serve later.

* To serve as salsa for chips and crudité, tacos, quesadillas, and other Mexican foods, add lime juice and 1/2 cup snipped cilantro. Garnish with chopped avocado and lime slices. Yield: 12-14 servings

To serve as gazpacho, puree half the mixture in a blender, add back into the remaining chunky mixture and serve with a swirl of sour cream and chopped avocado. Yield: 6 servings

To drink as a powerful, vitamin-rich smoothie, whirl entire mixture in a blender to your desired consistency. Yield: 6 servings

** To serve as a bruschetta topping, omit jalapeños. Add lemon juice, 1/4 cup fresh oregano, 1/4 cup fresh parsley and 1/4 cup fresh basil. Spoon onto toasted, rustic bread using a slotted spoon to drain off the liquid. Yield: 12-14 servings

To serve as a pasta sauce, omit cucumbers. Sauté vegetables in olive oil until tender. Stir in lemon juice and Italian herbs as above and cook for 2-3 more minutes, adding a bit of pasta water and a drizzle of olive oil if desired. Spoon over hot pasta and sprinkle with freshly grated Parmesan or Romano cheese. Yield: 6 servings

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net or (207) 504-0545.

