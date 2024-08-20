Chicken wire, sticks and dried hydrangeas put to an artful purpose are the tools of the trade for dried floral designer Maria Salcines. During Wiscasset Art Walk Thursday, Aug. 29, Salcines will install a cascading arrangement of dried florals in Wiscasset Village. Although much planning will have gone into the presentation, Salcines will be improvising the installation throughout the evening. Visitors are welcome to stop by to watch, ask and enjoy.

According to Salcines, who lives and works at her farm, Fogwood Gardens, in Arrowsic, she will start with a concept for the Wiscasset Village arrangement but will fill in the details during the Art Walk evening. A branch or stick will run horizontally along a railing and a structure of chicken wire will cascade down. Salcines will add posies along the branch so that “it will look like it’s in bloom,” she said in a prepared release.

Salcines will fill the chicken wire structure with garden flowers that she is now harvesting and drying, including hydrangea, mountain mint and Russian sage. She will add a few dried “wild elements” and some fresh sweet Annie for fragrance. She said the final installation will look like “a waterfall of flowers spilling onto the sidewalk.”

Salcines describes the work she does as “farmed art.” Everything is cultivated on the farm she owns with her husband, Keith, who can be found every Friday at this season’s Wiscasset farmers market. Salcines grows flowers specifically for drying, harvesting them when they are at their peak of color and freshness. She preserves them by natural drying when they are at their best.

Salcines is also on a mission “to change the narrative that flowers are disposable. They can last a season or more,” she said. Her own dried flower wedding bouquet is still beautiful after two years.

“I can keep pieces alive for as long as someone wants them,” she said, by adding newly dried flowers to freshen up the arrangement.

Salcines will return to Wiscasset Village at the end of the weekend following Wiscasset Art Walk to remove her installation and will repurpose the dried flowers into other arrangements.

