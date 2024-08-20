Maddie Fitzpatrick’s debut with the University of Maine women’s basketball team will have to wait until next winter.

Coach Amy Vachon announced Tuesday that the former Cheverus High star and winner of last year’s Miss Maine Basketball award suffered an injury to her right knee during practice earlier this month, and will miss the entire 2024-25 season.

“In her short time in Orono, Maddie has made an indelible impact on our program,” Vachon said in a statement provided by the school. “Unfortunately for Maddie and our team, she will not be able to compete in the 24-25 basketball season. We will support Maddie every step of this journey as she works to return to the court. Her debut as a Maine Black Bear on the court may be delayed, but she will return better than before.”

Fitzpatrick, a Cumberland resident, is coming off a decorated high school career, during which she led Cheverus to two state championships and three regional finals. She became the first Stag to be named Miss Maine Basketball last year after averaging 25.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 4.9 steals per game.

In the Class A championship game, she scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 38-24 victory over Gorham that capped a 21-0 season and gave Cheverus its second title in three years. She was named Varsity Maine Player of the Year for her performance, and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year for the second time in a row.

The 5-foot-11 Fitzpatrick, an excellent rebounder for her size, a strong finisher and dynamic passer, was looking to contribute to a team that won the America East championship last season and reached the NCAA tournament. UMaine has won three of the past six conference tournaments, also taking titles in 2018 and ’19.

