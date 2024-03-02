Maddie Fitzpatrick and the Cheverus High girls’ basketball team are back on top.

Fitzpatrick scored 14 points with 13 rebounds, Ruth Boles led with 17 points, and Cheverus earned its second state championship in three years by beating Gorham, 38-24, in the Class AA final at the Cross Insurance Arena Saturday night.

The victory put the finishing touches on an undefeated season for the Stags (21-0), who also defeated Gorham to win the title in 2022.

Summer Gammon had five points to lead Gorham (18-4), which lost in the state final for the third straight year.

The teams played a tight first quarter that saw Gorham holding a 9-8 lead until Boles had a steal and score right before the buzzer. Cheverus never trailed again, and held Gorham to a single basket in the fourth quarter to ice the win.

The Stags excelled on the defensive end, holding Miss Maine finalist Ellie Gay to only four points. Cheverus employed a face-guarding defense on the senior, using Rachel Feeley and Addison Jordan to ensure the senior didn’t spring free.

Gorham’s best chance came when Logan Doughty hit a 3-pointer to make it 25-21 with 1:50 left in the third, but Megan Dearborn answered with a 3 for Cheverus, and the Stags kept the Rams off the board for the first 6:29 of the fourth quarter.

