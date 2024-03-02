Led by an individual title from Hannah Perro in the 100-pound division, Noble High made history Saturday by winning the first-ever New England girls’ wrestling championship in Providence, Rhode Island.

Four wrestlers competed for the Knights and three placed among the top four in their respective divisions as Noble scored 66 points, 20 more than runner-up Sharon, Massachusetts.

Perro recorded pins in all four of her matches, beating Samantha Bertini of Ludlow, Massachusetts, in the final.

Delaney Frost of Noble finished second at 120 pounds, winning three matches before losing to Jaden Coppins of Colchester, Vermont, in the championship match. Teammate Lilou Gardien placed second at 126 with a 2-2 record.

Maine’s only other individual champion was Oceanside’s Maddie Ripley at 107. Ripley notched three first-period pins before completing her title run with a 6-2 decision over Tatianna Irizarry of Ledyard, Connecticut.

Mt. Blue was fifth in the team competition with 36 points, led by Kendall Foster’s third-place finish at 185 and Brooklynn Webber’s fourth-place finish at 114.

Zady Paige of Belfast placed third at 165 pounds.

BOYS: A third-place finish in the 132-pound division by Gavin Ripley of Oceanside was the best result for Mainers at the New England boys’ wrestling championships in Providence, Rhode Island.

Ripley won four of his five matches, including a 10-9 decision over Deydon Soto of Danbury, Connecticut in the consolation finals.

Five other Mainers earned top-six finishes: Lucas Libby of Mountain Valley (fourth at 150), Ben Ronca of York (fourth at 190) and Griffin Moreau of

Windham/GNG/Westbrook (fourth at 285), Dominic Bubar of Massabesic (fifth at 165) and Kylan Berry of Marshwood (sixth at 106).

