Gray-New Gloucester’s Nate Hebert carries the Gold Ball past the student section at Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Brunswick’s bench reacts to a bucket against Cony during the Class A girls’ basketball championship at Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Brunswick’s Alexis Morin looks for a shot while being guarded by Cony’s Abby Morrill, left, and Maci Freeman during the Class A girls’ basketball championship at Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
The Bangor Christian boys basketball team celebrates its win i n the Class D boys championship over Valley at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Hall-Dale’s Jade Graham, left, tries to shoot as Dexter’s Mazie Peach plays defense during the Class C girls’ basketball championship Saturday at the Augusta Civci Center. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal
Players on the Southern Aroostook bench react after the Warriors defeated Valley for the Class D girls basketball state championship Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Gray-New Gloucester’s Nathaniel Hebert, left, and Carter Libby celebrate after winning the Class A boys’ basketball championship against Hampden Academy on Saturday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Southern Aroostook’s Emmalee Landry waves the net after the Warriors won the Class D girls basketball championship Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal
Bangor Christian’s Rajon Reed attempts to drive to the basket during the Class D boys’ final at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Brunswick’s Maddy Werner holds the Gold Ball after the Dragons won the Class A girls’ basketball championship against Cony at Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Gray-New Gloucester head coach Ian McCarthy reacts late in his team’s win in the Class A boys’ basketball championship Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Cheverus players cheer after a basket during the Class AA girls’ state championship against Gorham on Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Southern Aroostook’s Olivia Ellingwood, left, Libby Anderson and Emmalee Landry celebrate with the Gold Ball trophy after beating Valley in the Class D girls basketball championship Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal
