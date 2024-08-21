Parade brings smiles

The annual parade for the combined Buxton Day Community Day and Dorcas Fest Aug. 17 attracted a large throng that lined Route 112.

Town Clerk John Myers, parade organizer, said the parade brings the community together for an upbeat event.

“It is wonderful to see all the smiling faces both young and young at heart,” Myers said. “The smiles and positive energy of the participants and the onlookers charge my battery for days.”

