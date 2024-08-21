Santa Claus makes a personal appearance in Buxton’s annual parade. Robert Lowell / American Journal
An airplane golf cart decorated like Lightning McQueen was a unique entry in Buxton’s annual parade. Robert Lowell / American Journal
A parade pony attracts attention. Robert Lowell / American Journal
The car show at the Brewster mansion was a feature event for the Dorcas Fest. Robert Lowell / American Journal
The Chandler’s Band float. Robert Lowell / American Journal
A large turnout lined Route 112 at Tory Hill for the parade. The float pictured is the Mainely Clogging Dance Studio. Robert Lowell / American Journal
Parade brings smiles
The annual parade for the combined Buxton Day Community Day and Dorcas Fest Aug. 17 attracted a large throng that lined Route 112.
Town Clerk John Myers, parade organizer, said the parade brings the community together for an upbeat event.
“It is wonderful to see all the smiling faces both young and young at heart,” Myers said. “The smiles and positive energy of the participants and the onlookers charge my battery for days.”
