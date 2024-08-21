FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots will decide on their starting quarterback shortly after their third and final preseason game Sunday against the Commanders.

Coach Jerod Mayo said Wednesday that the Patriots should decide whether Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye will be their starting quarterback by early next week.

“I would say by Monday night, we should know who the quarterback is,” Mayo said. “Sunday night game, it’s always kind of hard to crank through the film, especially on the road, but I think Monday, Monday-Tuesday, we probably need to know who it is.”

That doesn’t mean that Mayo will make the announcement at that time, however.

Brissett has taken all first-team reps in both training camp and the preseason, but Maye has shown considerable improvement in the last week. The Patriots consider Monday to be the final day of training camp with the rest of this week serving as a hybrid while they prepare for the Commanders.

“It’s still a competition, and Jacoby is still QB1,” Mayo said. “It’s a competition amongst all of the guys on the field, including the quarterback spot. Hopefully that makes sense to you guys, but he’s still QB1.”

The decision will be made collaboratively between Mayo, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and the offensive coaching staff.

It would be an upset at this point if Maye took the reins for the starting quarterback spot by their Week 1 opener against the Bengals on Sept. 8, but Mayo does believe that the rookie can run the huddle.

“I think anyone can see the confidence growing in Drake, and anyone can see Jacoby go out here, and as a total body of work, do a good job,” Mayo said.

All four quarterbacks – including Joe Milton III and Bailey Zappe – are expedted play in Sunday’s preseason finale.

SAINTS: New Orleans signed former Patriots second-round draft pick Joejuan Williams to their roster, giving the Saints some depth at cornerback while Kool-Aid McKinstry misses time with a knee injury.

New England drafted Williams with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3 Williams was projected to be a physical outside cornerback who could match up with bigger receivers, but he struggled to crack the lineup over his first four NFL seasons.

LIONS: Detroit offensive tackle Penei Sewell left practice Wednesday with a foot injury, potentially a major setback for a team with high expectations.

Sewell, an All-Pro last season, was evaluated by the team’s medical staff after leaving the practice field.

