Casco summer barbecue picnic supper – Saturday, Aug. 24, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Chicken, pork, burgers, hot dogs, salads, beans, watermelon, and homemade blueberry desserts. $12, $5 ages 8 and under.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Aug. 28, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Buxton haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Aug. 31, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout available.

Copy the Story Link