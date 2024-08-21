Hires, promotions, appointments

Craig Robinson was promoted to vice president, commercial services officer at Katahdin Trust, working at its Scarborough branch. He has worked at the bank for three years.

Chris Keeler was hired as a regional sales executive at Taro Health, a health insurance provider serving individuals, families and small businesses. He previously worked as a territory manager at Bob Dale Gloves and Imports.

Giving back

Norway Savings Bank donated $1,000 to the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.

Granted

The Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine has been awarded a $224,143 Museums for America grant by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The grant is intended to help Maine public schools integrate African American, ethnic and Wabanaki studies into their programs.

KeyBank Foundation gave a $15,000 grant to ProsperityME, a nonprofit organization that provides financial education to refugee and immigrant communities.

