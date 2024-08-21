Nomination papers deadline near

City Clerk Angela Holmes reminds candidates that the deadline to file nomination papers for several seats is Sept. 6.

Available openings on the Nov. 5 ballot are for mayor in a special election for one year to fill the unexpired term following the resignation of Michael Foley.

Three-year terms available are City Council, at-large; City Council, Ward 3; City Council, Ward 4; School Committee, at-large; School Committee, Ward 1; School Committee, Ward 2; and School Committee, Ward 5.

The Portland Water District Representative seat available is for five years.

Free activities at the Common

Continental Shakedown performs at Westbrook Common for free from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

On Sunday, there will be a community yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the Potato Pickers Band performing from noon to 2.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, there will be a contra dance with live music, and on Wednesday, come for a free movie night at 8 p.m.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Aug. 21, 1974, that Ann and Dick Violette of Puritan Drive hosted a poolside party for several friends.

