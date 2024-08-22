ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Golf balls wobbled on the tees and greens. Players wore big earmuffs and neck warmers and donned oven-style mitts between shots. American star Rose Zhang said she lost balance simply standing up.

Gusts of up to 40 mph played havoc with the best female golfers in the world at the Women’s British Open at St. Andrews on Thursday.

Charley Hull dealt with it the best.

The No. 10-ranked English player rolled in a 6-foot putt on No. 18 for the last of her six birdies at the home of golf to shoot 5-under 67 and take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the year’s fifth and final LPGA major.

Hull, seeking her first major title, has plenty of high-profile company at the top of the leaderboard.

Not least was her playing partner, top-ranked Nelly Korda, who birdied No. 17 – the famous Road Hole – and also the 18th to join fellow major champion Ruoning Yin of China at 4 under.

Among those a further shot back was defending champion Lilia Vu, who produced two monster birdie putts on the front nine of the Old Course – hosting the Women’s British Open for the third time – in her round of 69.

Some were just glad to get through the round.

“Definitely some of the toughest conditions I’ve ever played in, for sure,” said England’s Georgia Hall, the 2018 champion who eagled her last hole – No. 9 – for a 71.

Hall is the last British player to win her home major. Now her close friend is looking to do the same.

By the time Hull walked down the ninth fairway, the wind had dropped and she was looking cool in her sunglasses as she waved to the spectators lining the fairway. She would be a popular winner, not least because of her approach and attitude.

Not forgetting the aggressive way she plays golf, either.

Hull was regularly the longest driver in the marquee group containing Korda and Vu, with one tee shot – on the 14th – going 336 yards.

Even par after a bogey on No. 8, she made five birdies on her last 10 holes. There was a 12-footer on No. 12, an 8-footer at No. 15 to join Yin in a share of the lead, and then the glorious hole back into town – perfectly driving to the front of the green, hitting her approach to 6 feet, and making no mistake with the putt.

Hull was slightly concerned watching the early starters on TV in the worst of the windy weather.

“I said to my coach, it feels like they could call it at any minute because I don’t know how the balls are staying on the green,” said Hull, who was second by six shots to Vu last year.

“You know what it’s going to be like before the beginning of the round, so you kind of just mentally prepare for that before.”

That was half the battle on a tough day.

Korda, who won the Chevron Championship for a second major amid a dominant season, wound up enjoying the grind.

“There’s something fun about playing in these conditions,” she said, adding: “Not that I would do it every single time.”

Yin, ranked No. 6 and the winner of the Women’s PGA Championship last year, took it all in her stride.

“The conditions were tough, but it’s the same for everyone,” she said. “You’ve just got to try to make the wind your friend.”

Vu was in a six-way tie for fourth place with Jenny Shin and Mi Hyang Lee of South Korea, Andrea Lee of the United States, Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand and Mao Saigo of Japan.

