FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — When New England Patriots training camp began, Tyquan Thornton looked like a draft bust fighting for a roster spot. Now he looks like a Week 1 starter.

As New England’s season opener against Cincinnati approaches, the oft-criticized third-year wideout regularly has repped with the top offense in team drills. Thornton projects as one of the top options at the outside receiver spots, along with rookie Ja’Lynn Polk, while DeMario Douglas figures to be in the slot.

If that setup holds, it would be an impressive rise for the 2022 second-round draft pick, who has put together a strong summer after failing to meet expectations in his first two years. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he’s seen from Thornton.

“His ability to separate is special,” Van Pelt said before Thursday’s practice. “His speed down the field, his ability to run away from coverage and man coverage – all those things. He’s really been tough at the catch point this year, so he’s getting stronger in that regard. Hopefully we can see him shine here in this next game.”

Thornton’s speed has never been questioned – his 4.28-second 40-yard dash was one of the fastest in the history of the NFL combine – but the improvements he’s made in other areas of his game have been encouraging.

“I think the big thing that I’m happy with with Tyquan is his route detail,” wide receivers coach Tyler Hughes said. “We all know he’s a fast guy, but his intermediate route-running, his short route-running to go along with his speed, has been really positive. I think that’s an important part of his game that he’s tried to refine and develop, and it’s been positive during camp.”

Even if Thornton does open the season as a starter, there’s lots of competition among the receivers. Douglas and Polk, a second-round rookie, both have looked sharp this summer, and Hughes said veteran newcomer K.J. Osborn “is going to be playing a lot of snaps.” Kendrick Bourne, New England’s best receiver last season before tearing his ACL, also will rejoin the mix at some point, though he seems likely to start the season on the physically unable to perform list.

STEELERS: Russell Wilson will start Pittsburgh’ preseason finale against Detroit on Saturday, with Coach Mike Tomlin saying Wilson and all healthy starters will see action against the Lions, though Tomlin declined to get into specifics on how long Wilson or any of the other regulars might play.

Tomlin added there has been “no change” to the depth chart at quarterback, where Wilson has been listed ahead of Justin Fields since training camp began last month even though Wilson’s availability has been limited because of a calf injury.

Neither Wilson nor Fields have led the Steelers to the end zone when they have been in the game, something all involved hope to remedy before the regular season begins in Atlanta on Sept. 8.

EAGLES-COMMANDERS: Philadelphia acquired wide receiver Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft from Washington for a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks from the 2025 draft in a rare deal between the NFC East rivals.

Dotson, a first-rounder out of Penn State in 2022, is one of several high draft picks from the previous regime under Ron Rivera who did not look to be part of the long-term plan moving forward with new general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn.

Dotson had 49 receptions for 518 yards and four touchdowns last season and should serve in Philadelphia as the No. 3 receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The 5-foot-11 Dotson brings needed speed and explosiveness and fills a dire need as that third option.

BROWNS-COMMANDERS: Cleveland traded kicker Cade York to Washington for a conditional seventh-round draft pick, according to reports.

SEAHAWKS-PANTHERS: Seattle traded one-time starting cornerback Michael Jackson to Carolina in exchange for rookie linebacker Michael Barrett.

Jackson, 27, was a key contributor for Seattle for the past two seasons. He started all 17 games at cornerback during the 2022 season and last season started four games and played in all 17. He had 17 passes defensed and one interception over the past two seasons combined.

Barrett was a seventh-round pick by the Panthers this year and the trade highlights some of Seattle’s concerns about depth at linebacker.

FALCONS: Atlanta signed cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. to a four-year contract extension for a reported $81 million on Thursday which, according to NFL Network, includes $65.8 million in guaranteed money, making him one of the league’s highest-paid cornerbacks.

The Falcons locked up another key member of their defense, which was bolstered in the preseason by the trade for edge rusher Matthew Judon and the signing of safety Justin Simmons.

Terrell was set to play on his fifth-year rookie option, worth $12.34 million.

49ERS: Brock Purdy and several other of the starting offensive players will get one final preseason tuneup before the season opener with a few notable exceptions.

After Purdy struggled playing with mostly backups last week against New Orleans, San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan has said he plans to play several more starters this week with star pass catchers such as Deebo Samuel and George Kittle expecting to get on the field for the first time this preseason.

VIKINGS: Minnesota will start Jaren Hall at quarterback for its final preseason game, with J.J. McCarthy on the mend and Sam Darnold solidified as the starter for the regular season.

Coach Kevin O’Connell said Thursday that Hall will likely be relieved at some point Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles by recent acquisition Matt Corral. Nick Mullens, the eighth-year veteran who started three games for the Vikings last season, is set as the primary backup to Darnold and doesn’t need more preseason game action.

