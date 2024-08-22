LEWISTON — Members of Teamsters Local 340 from around New England picketed in the city Thursday on behalf of about 100 United Ambulance Service workers negotiating since early 2023 for their first contract.

Though the first responders did not stop working, several groups affiliated with Local 340 from all areas of New England gathered on their behalf, according to union Treasurer Ed Marzano.

“First responders are still working … out of consideration for the community, the taxpayers, the residents,” he said. “You know, we don’t feel that being on the street and striking is going to do them any good, nor the community.”

The union represents about 100 first responders at the ambulance service’s facilities in Lewiston and Bridgton.

Starting at 9 a.m., union members’ trucks were staged in areas off of Main Street near the Central Maine Medical Center campus while others made loops down Russell, Main and Sabattus streets. A picket line formed on Russell Street near the United Ambulance building.

The union has been negotiating with United Ambulance representatives on behalf of the first responders since early 2023, Marzano said. Union leaders have been frustrated by talks that generally go through representatives of United Ambulance’s executive team and board members, he said.

Top organization officials do not usually attend negotiation meetings, which frustrates union members because they want to meet with those making the final decisions, he said.

Marzano said not much progress is being made. He accuses United Ambulance of union busting because it will not agree to a union security clause requiring all first responders to become part of the union. Instead, they want an opt-out clause, he said.

Union representatives are also concerned about what they perceive as a high turnover rate at United Ambulance, leading to safety concerns, Marzano said. About 67 people have left United Ambulance since the beginning of 2023, he said.

“The union’s committed to meet and negotiate in good faith with the company, but they need to change their posture,” he said. “… They deserve a fair contract, you know they deserve to have these protections and rights.”

United Ambulance Executive Director Paul Gosselin issued a statement Thursday saying the organization is committed to negotiating a union contract in good faith.

“The residents of Androscoggin County rely on professional emergency medical services to help in times of great need — at all hours of the day and night, and often in the most stressful of circumstances,” he said. “We are confident that United Ambulance will continue to negotiate in good faith with the union, as they have from the beginning. Our hope is that a resolution can be reached that is in the best interests of all involved, and most importantly the patients in the communities we serve.”

United Ambulance is owned by Central Maine Medical Center and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.

