TOPSHAM – Jackson Ross Byrne passed away peacefully at Boston Children’s Hospital with his family by his side after a long battle with B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on Aug. 21, 2024.

Jackson was a 2023 graduate of Mount Ararat High School and Region 10 Technical High School where he studied Automotive Technology. He participated on the golf and tennis teams as well as enjoyed making pottery. Jackson was a member of the 646 Cub Scout and Boy Scout Troops which he enjoyed greatly. He designed the back of the Mount Ararat High School flag. He had intended to study Automotive Technology at Central Maine Community College.

Jackson was employed as a mechanic at Bodwell Motors in Brunswick where he saw a future for himself and considered the people his family. He also worked as a cook at Joshua’s Tavern where he made a great pizza, had some really great times and made wonderful friends. He was a volunteer driver for the Bowdoinham Food pantry as they needed a driver, and he liked to help people. He diligently delivered meals to families every week where the kids would love seeing him drive up in his really cool car. Jackson enjoyed weightlifting and would work out daily in the early a.m. hours at Ship City Fitness in Brunswick. He loved the quiet roads as he drove there and back each morning. Jackson was passionate about car design, and he was often found making modifications to his 2016 Subaru Impreza or at a local car show. He loved watching Formula 1 races and was a loyal fan of Lando Norris of the McLaren team. Jackson had a love for all things Subaru, driving, particularly on back roads of Phippsburg, Georgetown and Harpswell and for sunsets, with or without a friend in the passenger seat.

He leaves behind his loving parents, Jim and Leslie Byrne; and older sister, Tegan, of Topsham. He also leaves behind his aunt and uncle Lynn Stone and Kimo Bailey of San Francisco, Calif. and Sorrento, and his uncle Chris and aunt Meggan Bellows. He leaves behind many close friends, most dearly, his lifelong friends Emelia and Sophia.

He was predeceased by his grandparents Joan and Ted Petterson and Donald and Beatrice Byrne.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the extraordinary people of Boston Children’s Hospital, Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, the Maine Children’s Cancer Program, The Jimmy Fund Clinic and CHANS Home Health Care for their amazing care and kindness during his medical journey. The family would also like to express their deepest appreciation to Region 10 where Jackson was able to become the person he wanted to be. And thank you to the friends and family that followed Jackson’s journey on the Caring Bridge and supported the Byrne Family. Thank you to all those in the local community that have given blood or platelets over the past two years as those were sustaining for him.

To remember Jackson, please consider going for a drive, enjoying a sunset or raising a glass of Blueberry Soda and always remember to “Be Good People”.

Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

If you wish to donate, the family intends to create a memorial scholarship in his name at a later date.

Copy the Story Link