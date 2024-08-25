The Measure What Matters initiative by the Maine Department of Education represents a vital opportunity for all of us to come together and shape the future of our schools. It’s essential that business leaders, citizens, community members and the school community collaborate to share their vision for Maine schools. This collective effort is crucial not only to celebrate and acknowledge our schools’ successes but also to prepare students for a rapidly changing global economy.

As previously printed (“Maine’s Education Dept. should not be stirring fear of AI”), artificial intelligence (AI) is not a threat but an agent of change that our students must be equipped to navigate. AI is not meant to replace the traditional studies that teachers are responsible for teaching; instead, it is a tool that can enhance learning and better prepare students for their futures. The fear-mongering surrounding AI is unnecessary and distracts from the real issue – ensuring our students are ready for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

By participating in the Measure What Matters initiative, we can ensure that our schools continue to be the pillars of our communities, as they have been for generations. It’s time to focus on what truly matters: providing our students with a well-rounded education that includes both traditional studies and the technological skills they will need in the future. I urge everyone to engage in this important conversation and work together to create a brighter future for Maine’s students.

Miranda Engstrom

2023 Hancock County Teacher of the Year

Lamoine

