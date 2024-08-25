PORTLAND – Oren G. “Smokey” Burgess, Jr., passed away peacefully while surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 at the age of 88.

Smokey was born May 20, 1936, and grew up in South Portland and Portland. It was here where he met the love of his life, Catherine M. “Cathy” Cameron.

Smokey joined the U.S. Air Force in August of 1955 where he went on to serve over 20 years without ever actually having an assignment on an Air Force base. His service stations included: France (NATO Joint Station Paris); Vietnam; Washington, D.C.; Italy (NATO Joint Station Rome and Joint Station Naples); Westover, Mass.; and Brunswick, Maine (BNAS). Smokey left military service in August of 1976 with a rank of Master Sergeant.

Smokey and Cathy married in 1958 and raised their four children, Michael, Cynthia, Donna, and Daniel. Smokey would frequently say “I had it easy over in Vietnam. The person who really had it tough was Cathy back home trying to raise those kids on her own!” Smokey loved his kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time at the lake with his family, playing pool, going golfing, grabbing a hot dog or two from Lonnie Dogs, and catching up with other local veterans at the VFW.

Smokey was predeceased by his father, Oren G. Burgess, Sr., his mother, Ester Lunt; and his wife of over 62 years, Cathy Burgess.

He leaves behind his four children, Michael Burgess, Cynthia Geary (Burgess), Donna Isherwood (Burgess) and Daniel Burgess; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Smokey was loved, cherished, and admired by all who met him and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 28, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., and where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday Aug. 29. Burial with Military Honors will follow in New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

To share memories of Smokey or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

Copy the Story Link