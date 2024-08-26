It’s amazing how people forget that the first settlers who came to this great country of ours were immigrants. Jamestown, Virginia. Plymouth Rock, Massachusetts. New France and the list goes on.

Whether our ancestors came through Ellis Island in New York or via Canada, they were immigrants.

Dennis Ouellette
Saco

filed under:
letter to the editor
