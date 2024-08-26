Portland resident Shoshana Hoose, 70, first fell in love with the city in 1977 and moved here in 1986. She teaches English part-time at Portland Adult Education. She says one of the things she loves about Portland is that she can often find free activities, and she challenged herself to envision a perfect day in which she would not spend any money.

My perfect day begins about a half hour before dawn, when I leave my Portland home on bike and head to Back Cove. As first light burnishes the marsh grass, I ride to the statue of two egrets across from Hannaford. Artists installed the bamboo sculpture in June, and it quickly became one of my all-time favorite pieces of public art.

As I bike, I sing a medley of favorite songs, including one by Linda Hirschhorn: “May I stay amazed through all of my days, / And all of the ways of the world’s turning, / Amazed at what I’ve got, not what I’ve not, / All soon forgot in the world’s turning.”

I arrive at the egrets just in time to see the sun rising behind them. I give thanks for the bicycle and pedestrian advocates who helped build a network of trails and bike lanes in our city. Because of their work, it is easier every year to get around without a car. And I thank Portland Trails; because of their work, every city resident lives a half mile or less from a trail that connects them with nature.

From Back Cove, I wind my way to my community garden on Brentwood Street, near Evergreen Cemetery. Cultivating Community, which manages all 10 of Portland’s community gardens, provides soil, water, mulch and every tool one could possibly need. The $65 annual fee is reduced or waived for people who would otherwise not be able to afford fresh fruit and vegetables.

Being part of the garden means a lot more than just having a place to plant tomatoes.

I love meeting neighbors, including young families, and seeing what people are growing in their gardens. Each of us is on a team. We are expected to help out with tasks such as caring for the fruit trees or tending the compost pile. In return, we can share in harvesting the berries, apples and other fruit.

After weeding and watering my plot, I bike to Mackworth Island (in Falmouth) to meet a friend. Parking is very limited on the island, so bicycling is definitely the way to arrive. Since I’m a senior, I get free admission to all state parks.

My friend and I take a dip in the ocean. Then, we walk around the island, stopping to see the fairy houses built by children in the woods, and the graveyard where Gov. Percival Baxter’s dogs are buried.

Baxter and his father, longtime Portland Mayor James Phinney Baxter, are among my heroes. In addition to Mackworth Island, they gave the people of Maine such gems as Baxter Boulevard, Baxter Woods and Baxter State Park, home of Mount Katahdin.

My friend and I enjoy a picnic overlooking the water. Then, I head home to read my latest book borrowed from the Portland Public Library, and to take an afternoon nap.

Rejuvenated, I make a picnic dinner from my garden vegetables. I hop on my bicycle again for a free concert at Payson Park. People who live near the park started this new concert series, one of many that take place every week in Portland during the summer.

I see several friends at the concert; after all, this is Portland. Bondeko, the band playing tonight, includes musicians originally from Albania, Guinea, France and New York. I am proud that our city has welcomed immigrants from all of those places; our culture is richer because of it.

The band plays with the cove and downtown Portland as their backdrop, a breathtaking sight. Children jump around and dance in front of the performers. As the sun starts to set, it’s time for me to don my bike lights and head home.

Perhaps you noticed that, unlike the other perfect days described in this column, mine is free. I’ve navigated the city without a car. I’ve connected with my neighbors by participating in the community garden, using the public library and attending the outdoor concert. I feel lucky every day to live in this beautiful city, with all it has to offer.

