New works by Lincoln County artists are among the oils, watercolors, collages, photography, prints and sculptures on exhibit in the Maine Art Gallery’s current show, “Made in Maine.” The Wiscasset gallery includes works by Kathy Bouchard of Newcastle, Carol Wiley of Newcastle and Irene Plummer of East Boothbay.

Wiscasset’s historic Academy building, which is home to the nonprofit gallery, offers two floors of bright and airy exhibit space, and this particular exhibit offers a wide selection of art inspired by Maine’s visual and emotional sense of place. “Made in Maine” continues until Sept. 8. It is one of two shows each season that are reserved for member artists.

The Maine Art Gallery is dedicated to the advancement and preservation of the visual, fine and applied arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations and educational programs for children and adults since 1958. Visit maineartgallerywiscasset.org or find Maine Art Gallery Wiscasset on Facebook for more information.

The gallery is located at 15 Warren St. with free on-street parking and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

