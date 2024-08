Authors/Writing

Sept. 3

Monty Orrick author talk: “The Crater Lake Murders,” 5 p.m., Naples Public Library, 940 Roosevelt Trail. naplespubliclibrarymaine.org

Sept. 4

Mason Pratt author talk: “On the Knife Edge,” 6 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Film

Aug. 29

“That Thing You Do” (1996): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

“The Maltese Falcon” (1941): 2 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Aug. 31

“The Garfield Movie” (2024): Rated PG, 10 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” (2023): Rated PG-13, 12:30 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Sept. 5

“One Life” (2024): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

“The Fabulous Four” (2024): Rated R, 2 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Sept. 7

“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life” (2016): Rated PG, 10 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

“The Bikeriders” (2023): Rated R, 12:30 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Maine Outdoor Film Festival: 7:30 p.m., Riverbank Park, Westbrook. $10 suggested donation. facebook.com/downtownwestbrook

Music

Aug. 29

Fanfare Concert Band: 7 p.m., Casco Day Park, 948 Meadow Road, Casco. Free. fanfaredirector@gmail.com

Aug. 30

Chamber Ensemble of New England: 7 p.m., Centerpoint Church, 53 County Road, Gorham. $35 adults, $15 ages 12 and under, cash only. ceone.net

Pap Tim and the Whiskey Throttle Band: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Aug. 31

Dooryarders Unplugged: 4-6 p.m., Westbrook Common. Free. facebook.com/downtownwestbrook

Deer Tick: 7 p.m., Quarryside at Rock Row, 87 Rock Row, Westbrook. $35. 21-plus. rockrow.com/quarryside

Stone and Snow: 7:30 p.m., Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Whitney Doucet: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Sept. 1

Nick Alligood: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Local Artists Spotlight: Benefits Bridgton Food Pantry, 7:30 p.m., Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Sept. 4

The Lords: DOORS tribute band, 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Sept. 5

Mad Honey Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Sept. 6

Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Don Wessels: 7 p.m., Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook. $10-$15 suggested donation. facebook.com/theConantHomestead

Bess Jacques Trio: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Sept. 7

Maine Middle Eastern Ensemble: 4-6 p.m., Westbrook Common. Free. facebook.com/downtownwestbrook

The Renovators: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Lexi James; Wildheart: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Sept. 8

TJ Swan: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater

Sept. 8

“Jimmy Higgins, a Life in the Labor Movement”: One-man show by Harlan Baker, 2:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org