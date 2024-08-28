Quebec’s Le Vent du Nord returns to the U.S. to perform at the Opera House in Boothbay Harbor Saturday, Aug. 31, and Skerryvore, the acclaimed eight-piece band from Glasgow, will take the stage Sunday, Sept. 1.

Le Vent du Nord

The award-winning and highly acclaimed band Le Vent du Nord is a leading force in Quebec’s exciting and progressive Francophone folk movement. In June, the group headlined the Grand Spectacle de la Fete Nationale in Montreal. Its vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions, while its highly rhythmic and soulful music, rooted in the Celtic diaspora, is enhanced with a broad range of global influences.

Since first launching in August 2002, Le Vent du Nord has enjoyed meteoric success, performing over 2,200 concerts over four continents, releasing 12 albums and accumulating several prestigious awards, including a Songlines Music Awards – Americas (2023) a Grand Prix du Disque Charles Cros, two Junos (Canada’s Grammys), three Félix (Quebec), an OPUS (Quebec), a Canadian Folk Music Award and “Artist of the Year” at Folk Alliance Annual Gala.

The group has collaborated and performed with a diverse range of artists, including: Gaelic singer Julie Fowlis, Harry Manx, Väsen, Dervish, The Chieftains, Breton musical pioneer Yann-Fañch Kemener, Québécois roots legend and master storyteller Michel Faubert, the Scottish folk band Breabach, and the trans-Mediterranean ensemble Constantinople. Le Vent du Nord looks beyond the standard approaches to tradition in its collaborations and it has also created a symphonic concert that, according to Voir Montreal, “puts all traditional folk naysayers to shame.”

On stage, these five friends (Nicolas Boulerice, André Brunet, Réjean Brunet, Olivier Demers and André Gagné) create intense, joyful and dynamic live performances that expand the bounds of tradition in striking global directions.

Skerryvore

Hailing from Glasgow, Skerryvore holds the prestigious title of three-time winners of Scotland’s “Live Act of the Year” award, solidifying the group’s position as one of the leading forces in the country’s vibrant live music scene. With a mesmerizing blend of bagpipes, fiddles, accordions and whistles, complemented by guitar and vocals, all underscored by a driving rhythm section, this eight-piece ensemble epitomizes the pinnacle of contemporary Scottish traditional music — a unique fusion of folk, traditional, pop and rock.

The band is comprised of Alec Dalglish (vox, acoustic and electric guitar), Fraser West (drums and percussion), Alan Scobie (keys), Jodie Bremaneson (bass guitar and synths), Daniel Gillespie (accordion), Scott Wood (bagpipes and whistles), Craig Espie (fiddle) and Martin Gillespie (bagpipes, accordion and whistles).

Since its formation in 2004, Skerryvore has released seven studio albums. The band’s last full-length recording, “Tempus,” released in April 2023, soared to the No. 1 spot in both the official Scottish Album and U.K. Folk Albums charts, securing a position in the top 40 of the Official U.K. Charts. Celtic Music Radio describes the band as “reinventing and reigniting Scottish roots music with a modern alt-pop flavor that thrills an ever-expanding multicultural global audience.”

Skerryvore’s high-energy performances have resonated across the globe, captivating audiences in major venues and at festivals in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and throughout the U.K. and Europe. Its broad range of influences and undeniable talent culminate in a musically expansive, immersive, yet intimate set that promises to excite and captivate audiences.

Advance discounted tickets for both bands’ performances are $30 and available directly from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave. or by calling 633-5159. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Online tickets are $35 and available at boothbayoperahouse.com. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m., and the music begins at 7:30 p.m.

