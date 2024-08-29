Zoe Avery, Morse, senior: Avery will assume the top spot for the Shipbuilders’ girls’ team after a 29th (21:36.78) place finish at last year’s Class B state championships earned her Class B all-KVAC second-team honors.

Ian Britt, Mt. Ararat, junior: The Eagles’ top male runner will return to the cross country course after competing at the USATF U20 3-kilometer race walk championships in Eugene, Oregon over the summer.

Alex Gilbert, Freeport, junior: Gilbert was the fastest runner on Freeport’s 2023 Class B boys’ championship team, racing across the state meet finish line in third place with a time of 16:17.67.

Ellie Gilman, Brunswick, senior: Gilman is the fastest returner for Brunswick’s girls’ team after placing 34th (21:09.52) in the 2023 Class A championship.

Evelyn Goudreau, Mt. Ararat, senior: A team captain for the Eagles, Goudreau is the fastest returning girls’ runner, as she earned 33rd (23:45.41) at the 2023 Class A North championships.

Lilah Hall, Freeport, junior: Hall was the second fastest runner for Freeport at the 2023 Class B girls’ championships (20th place, 20:54.50) and earned Class B all-WMC second-team honors.

Lucy Huggett, Freeport, junior: A Class B all-WMC first-team select, Huggett captured the title of fastest Falcon in the 2023 Class B girls’ state championship while earning 6th place (19:35.04) individually. Freeport finished in fifth place as a team.

Ryan McPherson, Brunswick, junior: McPherson ran a time of 16:55.85 at the 2023 Class A championships, good for 19th place and a Class A all-KVAC second-team honor.

Levi Riggs, Morse, junior: Riggs was the lone boys’ team runner from Morse to qualify for states, finishing 12th (16:55.06) and earning Class B all-KVAC first team honors.

Conner Smith, Freeport, senior: Not far behind his teammates, Smith, a Class B all-WMC first-team select, was the seventh-fastest runner at the 2023 Class B championships. His time of 16:44.90 helped propel the Falcons to their third straight boys’ state title.

