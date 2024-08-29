Noah Cook, Mt. Ararat, senior: A four-year golfer for Mt. Ararat, head coach Mike Crawford expects Cook to be one of the team’s top golfers this season. He shot a 41 in Wednesday’s opener against Oxford Hills.

Carter Costello, Freeport, sophomore: Costello was Freeport’s fourth and final scorer (tied-34th, 19-over) during last year’s Class B championship, in which the Falcons finished runner-up.

Nick Creek, Mt. Ararat, senior: Creek is just in his second season with the Eagles but should be a strong contributor for Mt. Ararat this season. He opened the 2024 season by shooting a 40 and earning co-medalist against Oxford Hills.

Ben Farschon, Brunswick, senior: Along with his twin brother Will, the Farschons will be Brunswick’s top two golfers this year. Consistent iron play and an improved short game from Ben should allow the Dragons to stay competitive in the KVAC.

Will Farschon, Brunswick, senior: The reigning Class A individual champion understands he has a target on his back, but the team captain is trying to tune out the pressure as he looks to be the first Class A repeat champ since Caleb Manuel did so in 2018-19. Will won last year’s tournament by one stroke with a score of even par.

Caleb Harvey, Morse, senior: The Shipbuilders did not qualify as a team for the Class B championship, but Harvey was one of two players to do so individually. He shot an 88 (+16) to finish tied for 28th place and was also named KVAC Class B all-conference.

Advertisement

John Johnston, Morse, junior: The other Shipbuilder to qualify for states, Johnston scored 19-over (91) to end the championship tied for 34th place.

Gavin Konecki, Freeport, junior: Konecki did not score for Freeport in the Class B championship, finishing tied for 55th, but his scores should be relied on this season as one of the team’s more experienced players.

Ryan Savona, Freeport, sophomore: As a freshman in the Class B championship, Savona was the second-best Freeport finisher (11-over, t-18th). He’ll come into his sophomore season on a high after winning the Maine Junior Championship’s 14-15 age division by eight strokes at the end of July.

Tuck Walker, Morse, senior: Morse’s No. 2 player to start the season, Walker tied in his Wednesday match against Leavitt.

Copy the Story Link