WHERE: Alfond Stadium, Orono

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

TELEVISION: MeTV (Portland, Spectrum Channel 87)

STREAMING: FloFootball

ALL-TIME SERIES: Colgate leads, 3-2

KEY STAT: 202, the total number of catches made by UMaine receivers in 2023 who are back for another season. The Black Bears return 74% of their catches and 78% of their receiving yards (2,395 out of 3,081).

Advertisement

OUTLOOK: The Black Bears open the season at home for the first time since 2021. Maine has its third starting quarterback in as many seasons, as grad transfer Carter Peevy, who led Mercer to the FCS playoffs last season, is getting the start in his first game with the Black Bears. A threat to pass or run, Peevy has a deep and experienced group of receivers, led by Joe Gillette, Jamie Lamson, Montigo Moss and tight end Cooper Heisey. Jaharie Martin gets his first start at running back. The Black Bears face a Colgate defense led by linebackers Christian Sweeney and Cole Kozlowski. Sweeney had 74 tackles last season, including for eight for a loss. Colgate finished last in the Patriot League in defense, allowing an average of 443 yards and just under 33 points per game.

The Raiders list three possible starting quarterbacks on their depth chart: Michael Brescia, Zach Osbourne and Jake Stearney. Each threw at least 85 passes last season, with Brescia getting the most playing time. In Colgate’s 21-18 win at Maine in 2022, Brescia threw for only 28 yards, but ran for 87 yards and three touchdowns. Maine’s defense has to be prepared for Brescia to run again if he gets the nod at quarterback. The Raiders have a strong receiver in Treyvhon Saunders, who had 68 catches for 859 yards last season. The Black Bears’ defense returns three of its top four tacklers from last season: linebacker Tyshawn Stewart (58 tackles in 2023), defensive end Xavier Holmes (51) and defensive tackle Izaiah Henderson (49).

The keys, said Maine Coach Jordan Stevens, are establishing the run game on offense and limiting big plays on defense, two things the Black Bears struggled with last season. “These sound like routine things, but they’re harder to get done than you think,” Stevens said.

OF NOTE: The Black Bears are looking for their first win in a season opener since 2019, when they defeated Sacred Heart, 42-14. That also was a Friday night game at Alfond Stadium. … This game is a rematch of the first home game coached by Stevens, a 21-18 Colgate win on Sept. 10, 2022. … Colgate went 6-5 last season, with wins in six of their final seven games. … Maine wide receiver Joe Gillette was a preseason all-conference selection by the Coastal Athletic Association. … Colgate was selected fourth of seven teams in the Patriot League preseason poll, while Maine was 13th of 16 teams in the CAA preseason coaches poll.

Copy the Story Link