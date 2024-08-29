STANDISH – Joseph M. “Joe” Sullivan, Jr., 71, passed away from complications of vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s on Aug. 21, 2024. He had been residing at Bay Square at Yarmouth and receiving care from Hospice of Southern Maine. He was born Aug. 11, 1953, in Jersey City, N.J., the son of the late Joseph M., Sr., and Mary (McKenna) Sullivan who raised their family of six children in Pompton Plains, N.J.

Joe graduated from St. Benedict’s Preparatory High School, Newark, N.J., in 1971, and he received his bachelor’s degree from St. Joseph’s College in 1975. While in college, he met and married his wife, Valerie Weston, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage in February.

After college, he worked for several banking institutions in southern Maine until retiring in 2018 from TD Bank as an information analyst and vice president.

For over 30 years, Joe was an active and committed member of the Standish Lions Club, serving a term as president of the club, two terms as secretary, and a total of 16 years as the club treasurer. Among the numerous awards and certificates that he received for his charitable work with the Lions, his most treasured was the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship Award (LCIF) bestowed upon him by the Standish club in 2018.

Joe was an enthusiastic lover of travel…providing that he did not have to plan the itinerary. He lived for Disney cruises with the grandchildren, family trips to old Quebec City, and sojourns through Europe. He would get on a flight to anywhere if he could add to his souvenir cap and tee shirt collection.

Members of his family include his wife Valerie (Weston) Sullivan of Standish; three children, Shane Zerillo and her husband Tim of Gorham, Christopher Sullivan and his wife Leandra of Gorham and Jonathan Sullivan of Arizona; seven grandchildren, Siena, Anthony, Bryce, Conor, Ava, Dominic and Benicio; siblings Mary Ellen Sullivan and her husband Tom, John Sullivan and his wife Nancy, Winnie Clapp and her husband Robert, and Kerry Morgan and her husband Donald; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Peter Sullivan.

The family is grateful to the staff of Bay Square at Yarmouth and Hospice of Southern Maine for the care and comfort provided to Joe during his final days.

Visiting hours will be held Friday Sept. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 6 p.m. at Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Rd., Windham.

To express condolences or to participate in Joseph’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Alzheimer’s Research at alz.org.

