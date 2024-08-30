We believe the Chocolate Church is most successful when there is a wide array of offerings. We are not a farm growing one crop. We are not a restaurant serving one kind of food. We are not a library with one genre of book. We see ourselves as an arts center with wilder sensibilities. Our invitation is to those who want to live life to the fullest through awesome, live experiences. That’s what compelled me to present Home Body in my inaugural season as executive and artistic director. What the acclaimed art-pop duo offers is truly immersive, super creative and deeply fun.

On the evening of Saturday, Sept. 7, Home Body will be joined by a team of brilliant creatives that range from visual artists to karaoke party artists, to costume makers, to chocolatiers. Yes, chocolatiers. The program is being billed as INDULGE, an evening of immersive delights in The Annex with music by Home Body, karaoke by Everything Forever, art by Phoebe Harris and chocolate by Bath’s own La Nef Chocolate.

Home Body has been enchanting audiences for the past decade with its infectious spirit and danceable, moody electro-pop. Vocalist Haley Morgan and synthesist Eric Hnatow play with form and improvisation while retaining a dreamy pop sensibility and demanding stage presence that oozes with raw energy and emotional grit. Live, the two punctuate their electronic sound with dance and manual light manipulation to create a high-vibration spectacle.

Early in the evening, audiences can arrive to work with Portland-based visual artist and designer Phoebe Harris. In her own words, Harris “paints everything.” She plays with saturation, density and light to create work that’s elastic, observant and vibrating with color. On Sept. 7, she will be mounting a painted lantern installation as well as offering a workshop mending/reviving old, sad, stained, neglected clothing using a method called Sashiko.

In between sets of Home Body’s will be pop-up karaoke. New Orleans DJ Ethan Kiermaier is committed to the art and craft of building one-of-kind moments using karaoke as a jumping-off point. From hybrid dance parties to stage shows to mobile sing-alongs and silent disco karaoke, he presents all with the goal of empowering audience members to sing the song in their hearts.

Finally, local chocolatier La Nef produces high-quality chocolate that’s centered around art, creativity and community building. Audiences will get to indulge in a wide variety of what many call Maine’s most delicious and highest-quality artisan chocolate. And what better place to enjoy the delights of chocolate than the Chocolate Church!

Don’t miss an evening of music, art, spectacle and chocolate at the CCAC Saturday, Sept. 7!

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director of the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

