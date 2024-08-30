1. Falmouth: The Navigators won their second Class A title in three years in 2023, and they might not be finished adding hardware. Dante Iannetta shot a 74 in his first state meet and was even par over two rounds to finish sixth in the Maine Junior Championships. Owen Woolworth (80), Anthony Graceffa (80), Clayton Casey (81) and Isaac Laliberte (82) also scored well in the state meet last year, and the Navigators have a girls’ title hopeful in Carley Iannetta. It’s a team with talent and depth, and one knows better how to show up on championship Saturday.

2. Scarborough: Scarborough, the two-time defending SMAA champion, has been knocking on the door of a Class A title in recent years, and this could be the year the Red Storm kick it open for the first time since 2017. Marc Twombly already has an individual state championship on his resume and is a favorite to add another after shooting a 74 last year. Erik Swenson (83), Keenan Buteau (84) and Brett Kemper (84) were also among the team’s top five players a year ago.

3. Thornton Academy: The Golden Trojans have some key players back from last year’s Class A runner-up team, including Parker Snell (79), Jack DeLeo (81) and McKenna Castle (85), who tied for the girls’ individual championship and will be a favorite again. Austin Cook also factors into the scoring. Thornton was hit more by graduation than SMAA rivals Falmouth and Scarborough, however, and will need contributions from players new to the lineup as it seeks its first championship since 2015.

4. Cheverus: The Stags, who placed seventh in Class A last year, are poised to make a run at a top-five spot. Junior Mick Madden, the Class A runner-up as a freshman, and senior Liam Cloutier (79 at states) are solid bets to shoot in the mid to high 70s. Andrew Riley, Mathew Paradis, Aaron Goodman and Garrett Thees also return to give the Stags their entire top six back. Junior Joel Mancini, a transfer from Portland, could crack the scoring lineup. Cheverus just needs a couple players from that second group to shoot in the low 80s at the state meet.

5. Freeport: No team took on a more significant graduation loss than the Falcons, who bid adieu to three-time Class B champion (and 2024 Maine Amateur winner) Eli Spaulding. But Freeport might have enough pieces to still thrive in Spaulding’s absence. Sophomores Ryan Savona and Carter Costello and junior Gavin Konecki have been breaking 40 in practice rounds this preseason, while senior Terrence Snow, sophomore Charlie MacDonald and freshman Ryan Nihill also shoot in the low 40s and can break into the 30s. This is a young team, but it’d be a mistake to rule out the Falcons.

Copy the Story Link