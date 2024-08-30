HARPSWELL – Barbara “Joan” Wells, 77, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Bay Square at Yarmouth. She is the loving wife of William B. Wells, Jr., with whom she shared 33 years of marriage.

Joan was born Jan. 23, 1947, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She is the daughter of the late James L. and Margaret M. (Leland) Pugh. Joan graduated from Mountain Brook High School and went on to further her education, graduating from the University of Alabama with her bachelor’s degree. She had lived in Harpswell for many years and in various locations, including Birmingham, Ala.; Los Angeles, Calif; Houston, Texas; and Magnolia Springs, Ala., before residing at Bailey Island for the past 23 years.

Joan was a real estate agent for many years until her retirement. She had worked in Harpswell as a member of the Rob Williams and Homes and Harbors Real Estate Groups.

Joan enjoyed gardening (at home and as a member of the Harpswell Gardening Club serving as vice president and president), participating in the Orr’s-Bailey Yacht Club, volunteering in the community (including Mid-Coast Hospital), boating, sailing, snorkeling, traveling near and abroad (with special trips to Europe and China), and visiting with friends (including local ladies’ groups) and family.

In addition to her loving husband, William “Bill”, Joan is survived by her brother, James Pugh; children, Brigette Brescia (Rich) and Terrell “Chip” Evans (Jane); aunt, Mary Williamson; grandchildren, Madeline Brescia, Ryan Brescia, Jack Evans, and Bennett Evans; sister-in-law, Jeanie Varner; stepchildren, Bryan Wells, Warren Wells (Tamie), Clint Wells (Misti) and their families.

Joan was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Libby Evans.

Joan’s visiting hours will be at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

Arrangements are in the care of the Stetson's Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick where condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

Donations in her memory may be made to

Harpswell Garden Club

P.O. Box 113

Harpswell, ME 04079

harpswellgardenclub@gmail.com.

