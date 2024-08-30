TOPSHAM – Elaine Merrill Bibber Brannigan passed away on July 31, 2024.

She was born Sept. 17, 1935, in Brunswick, to her father and mother, Willam Henry Bibber and Lunetta Merrill of South Harpswell. Elaine attended the only high school at the time, Brunswick High School.

After high school, Elaine worked in the office of Bamforth Auto Parts and Brunswick Hardware and as a waitress at the Dolphin Restaurant in Harpswell. She was on the cheerleading team and she had the most beautiful legs, we have been told.

On Jan. 4, 1958 she married Jerome Brannigan of Topsham. They together raised three wild and wonderful boys: great sons Kevin, Craig, and Todd Brannigan.

Jerome and Elaine shared 66 years of marriage. They held a lifetime of memories together. Some of their best years spent with their dearest friends and family at a camp in Burlington: boating, swimming, and partying, and many nights of canasta!

They owned and raised their family on “Brannigan Corner” in Topsham on 201 in a big beautiful old Maine farmhouse. Elaine single handedly kept and fed her sons and husband in that big beautiful home.

She made it look easy and always had a fun loving spirit to her. It’s been said she would wait up for hours for her sons to return home after a night out because she was “just up anyways”. No, she was waiting for her sons… She lived for her family, it was who she was. That was her job as she saw it, and she was the best there ever was at it.

Elaine was a fine lady, always “done up”. She loved a good party, in fact it wasn’t a party without her and her beautiful laughter. She was a striking beauty with a smile, eyes, and laugh that would turn heads. She was gorgeous. She was a provider of love and fun at all times. She was old time feminine and she was incredible. She was incredible.

She has been laid to rest with her middle son, Craig Branniagn in the family plot off the Cathance Road in Topsham.

Elaine has a lasting legacy for sure.

She is survived by her brother, Sonny Bibber; her husband, Jerome Brannigan; her sons Kevin, and Todd Brannigan; her grandchildren Miranda Brannigan, and Liam Brannigan; her great-grandchildren, Acadia Edgerton and Nellie Bruce; and her great-great-granddaughter, Monroe Herrick; a nephew, Michael Bibber and niece, Gayle Small.

She lives on in every one of her family members and, we all will make sure she lives on, here.

