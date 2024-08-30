AUBURN – Jill Kay Graves, 71, passed away on Jan. 2, 2024, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. She had battled illness for several months.

She was born on Aug. 24, 1952, in Emporia, Kan. She was the daughter of Harvey L. and Mildred E. (Darrow) Davenport.

She graduated from Osage High School in 1970 and earned her bachelor’s degree at Emporia State University. She then moved to Brownsville, Texas, earning her master’s degree from Pan American University in 1974.

She and David were married in 1980. They were both high school teachers in Brownsville until they retired in 2020 and moved to Bowdoinham. Jill liked cooking, dining out with family, and watching tennis with David. She also enjoyed watching and feeding the birds. She was a teacher’s union delegate and enjoyed traveling to NEA conventions in various states during the summer.

She was predeceased by her parents; and by sisters Joyce Mildred Ryland and Joanne Sue Davenport.

She is survived by her sisters, Jane Elizabeth Dustman and husband James, and Judy Rae Ashbaugh and husband Charles; as well as five nieces and two nephews.

She will be buried along side David at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

